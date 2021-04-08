You are here
Rema features Don Jazzy in new post-apocalyptic video for, ‘Bounce’

Rema’s debut album has become one of the most talked-about projects to come out of West Africa, with the concept and collabs still strictly under wraps.

2020 had some silver linings for the young prodigy, Rema became one of Apple Music’s Up Next artists, part of the FIFA 2021 soundtrack as well as catching the attention of Drake and Rihanna along the way.

Artiste: Rema

Song: Bounce

Album: TBD

Year: February 26, 2021

Video Director: DK

Song Producer: Don Jazzy

Genre: Afro-House Fusion, Afro-Pop

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

