RELIVE: Official draw for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™

The countdown towards the historic FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ reached an important milestone today (Tuesday 27 April) when the draw took place, and you can relive the event as it happened.

The draw involved four FIFA legends: Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Nawaf Al Temyat (Saudi Arabia), Haytham Mustafa (Sudan) and Younus Mahmood (Iraq), along with FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Manolo Zubiria.

The 16-nation tournament will feature four groups followed by a knockout stage. Twenty-three nations will feature overall, with preliminary matches involving the 14 lowest-ranked teams.

The FIFA Arab Cup™ is seen as an important opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of Qatar 2022. Both tournaments will take place in a similar timeslot, with the finals of each scheduled to take place exactly one year apart – 18 December, Qatar’s National Day.