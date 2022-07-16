Regine Garnier: Coming To Nigeria Is An Amazing Experience

By Eniola Daniel 16 July 2022 | 4:16 am Inspired by the groove and intensity of the Afrobeats movement, United Kingdom based Caribbean artiste, Regine Garnier has released her new project, Without You. In the new single, Garnier featured Nigerian artiste, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales.

Over the years, Garnier has found love in music after losing both parents before she clocked 11. To escape the harsh reality, she left her village in Guadeloupe to school in France where she join music band and was afforded the opportunity to be on stage with Soul Sisters band.

While she was in the UK, she fell in love with Afrobeats and listen to Nigerian artistes.

“This is my first time in Nigeria and I am really loving it, having been here for days. Coming to Nigeria is an amazing experience because I have heard so much about Nigeria and Nigerians and it means a lot having a party in Nigeria on July 9, 2022, where Nigerians came to show how much they love music. I know a lot of Nigerian in the UK, but being in Nigeria and partying with Nigerians was a beautiful experience. I want to share my music with people so that they can also know me as an artiste and Nigeria is a good place to do so,” she said.

On the inspiration behind the song, she said: “Without You is inspired by love. I like to write about love, everything has to be done with love and for me. Sharing is important and the best way to communicate my love is through music; music is my love language.

“Generally, what inspires me is love, because I believe love is a big deal; when you have love, you have everything. Love can’t be bought so it’s everything. Love is giving, so, I am more of a giver; it’s part of me. So, I believe when you have love, you cannot fake it. Love inspires me a lot and it’s all in my song.”

On what informed the collaboration with Skale, she said, “The collaboration came easily, because of my producer effect. I have dreamt of collaborating with a Nigerian artiste for a very long time and my producer contacted Skale and things clicked; I recorded my part in the UK while Skale did his in Nigeria. I never met him in real life before and after the song. And I met him for the first time. The song came out on June 16, 2022, and it’s streaming in all the digital platforms.”

Speaking on her music career, the artiste said she started singing while she was little, but never took it seriously.

“I just sing then for the love of it, but I got a lot of commendations and people encouraged me to sing more, so, I left the Caribbean for France where I studied Tourism at the French International School of Tourism, then to the UK and earned a degree in Health and Social Care before taking music seriously. Officially, I have been doing music for eight years.”

On her growing up, she said: “I was born in a small Caribbean island called Guadeloupe. I am from a big family of 11 children and I am the last child of my family. Growing up was not rosy; my childhood was tragic, because I lost my mum in a car accident at the age of eight. I am like a miracle baby, because I was in the crash and the lady who was carrying me in the car also died. I lost my dad at the age of 10. The pain is there, but I am still standing, keep going.”

She continued: “I am different from the rest of the family. I am the only one that sings; I am the only one in the UK. My family initially frowned at me doing music, they wanted me to go to school and have degrees. I once lied to be able to go to a show to sing in France with my group and that was my first time on stage and that was when I decided I want to sing.”

Speaking further on the collaboration with Skales on Without You, she said, “Skale is a well-known artiste, his song, Shake Body is a massive project and I like it. I love Afrobeats, African music. When I listen Afrobeats, I just want to dance. There is something special about Afrobeats. I have been working on Afrobeats for years, but now, it’s taking another dimension.”

She continued: “I like Davido, not only because he’s a big star, he is a full package. An artiste must be with people and have people that learn from him, so, I think Davido does it very well; he’s someone who like to share, so, it’s a plus for me. I’ve heard about artistes he has helped and I love that spirit.

“I love Tiwa Savage and I hope to collaborate with her. Tiwa Savage is the African Queen. Yemi Alade is doing well. I have met Yemi Alade and she works very hard, she is very sharp.”

