Red Bible speaks against religion – Jerry Pay

Presently, his new song ‘Red Bible’ from his latest EP project titled, ‘Sun Beneath The Sea’ is a big topic among music lovers.

An inspirational song, ‘Read Bible’ speaks more about religion and how it has damaged society.

In a chat with Juke Box, Jerry Pay said: “The song is a very strong and touchy soul music with inspiring messages.

“When people listen to the song, they understand my message and they want to know why I wrote it.

“People ask if I have the heart to push the song, but I tell them I’ve got everything. I took my time; it took me 10 years to be where I am now.

“So, Red Bible, talks about religion, but it does not glorify any, it talks about how our religious leaders have damaged the society we’re living in today.”

The new EP, which boasts songs in genres such as Dancehall, Soul, Reggae, and African Highlife has songs such as ‘9490’, ‘Celebrity’, ‘Evidence’, ‘No One Is Dying’, and ‘How Do You Know’.

The EP was released under the artiste’s management platform, Half Evil Music Monks.

Jerry Pay is definitely positioning himself to be the next big thing in the Nigerian music industry.

Check out his project on Instagram @_Jerrypay and twitter @ J_errypay.

