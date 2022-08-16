Reactions As Rema Gets Kiss From American Singer, Selena Gomez (Video)

Nigerian star singer, Rema has been seen in a video hugging and getting a kiss from American singer and actress, Selena Gomez.

The duo were seen sharing the good moment together backstage at a concert in Los Angeles done as part of Rema’s North American tour.

Naija News reports the venue was sold out and an obviously elated Afrobeats star took to his social media account to appreciate Gomez and American singer, 6lack for their roles in his latest success.

The video showing Rema getting a quick kiss from Gomez also shows moments with 6lack at the backstage of the concert.

Taking to his Twitter page, 22-year-old Rema thanked his fans, Gomez and 6lack for the moments in LA.

The Nigerian singer wrote, ”LA gave me a butterflies. Love you @Selenagomez and big ups to my brother @6lack for keeping it real with me.”

Watch the video below;

Some fans also reacted to the video.

@_Just_Malik: But why Selena dey kiss you anyhow like that😭

@boyfromthesides: My eye Dey pain me?

@skinnyminnyboy: Selena it should have been me

@Baneboyy: SELENA GOMEZ? NOOOOO MAN GONE GONE!

@Realworld_Art: Raven Lord 🦅 butterfly in my belly🤗

@hisjayboy: Remy this legend wan finish u with kiss 😭

@legitimatebozz: Na Selena dey kiss you like that?

@billz003: Rema your bigger than any nigeria artist

@deydunno: Rema get doings 😂😂😂

@Pikachukwu1: Nah only God know the kain cologne wey @heisrema wear for body

@ebukathegoat: Rema no be their mate!

Amidst the outrage that organisers of the Big Brother Naija Season 7, should change the eviction process, Eloswag, has revealed why he nominated his colleague, Daniella for possible eviction this week.

Naija News reports that Eloswag, who emerged as Head of House for the second time in the reality TV show nominated Daniella, Pharmsavi, Kess, Groovy, Amaka, Modella and Chizzy for eviction.

However, Modella and Chizzy will not be evicted on Sunday, because they are fake housemates.

Giving reason for nominating Daniella, Eloswag during his diary session with Biggie said she is a strong competitor in the arena games.

Eloswag added that Daniella’s lover, Khalid has also been evicted.

