Reactions as Ooni’s Estranged Wife, Prophetess Naomi Dances To ‘Worldly’ Music

The Ooni’s estranged wife, prophetess Naomi Silekunola has got people talking online with a video of her dance skills to a secular song.

The video which surfaced online captured Naomi dancing to the popular hit song ‘Buga’ by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniels.

The trending song has remained on the lips of many music lovers and there’s hardly a social event that the music is not played.

The ex-wife of the Yoruba monarch turned up for her sister’s 25th birthday over the weekend and she was captured showing her dance steps.

This generated hilarious reactions from many Nigerians.

obasparks_ wrote: “Prophetess shall not live by Tope Alabi’s songs alone”

wiffybigoshin wrote: “Make prophetess get depression abi…Abeg happiness is free”

belindaoma wrote: “It is the demonstration of “person wey don mad” for me. I could’ve sworn she’ll keep mute there.”

adebukolakolapo wrote: “Mama don give up on heavenly race o”

ms__daf wrote: “E dey for her body before… just lil touch to unscrew the button.”

realadaigwejuliet wrote: “Prophetess nah human being nah”

ayaola_fabricsandmore wrote: “You cnt serve God with Mammon na one you go choose”

jummy_montana wrote: “Na only one life dey, make she enjoy, who holiness help”

Sourced From Nigerian Music