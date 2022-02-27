Raving gospel songstress, Bimbo Ponmile releases powerful new song, ‘You Do Me Well’

After a successful and spectacular previous year, this acts as the singer’s official debut single entry into the year.

The new up-tempo energetic jam was produced by award-winning beatmaker, Music Magnate.

Abimbola Fire, who in a recent interview explained that she has many singles, an album dropping in April is on the verge of becoming one of Nigeria’s leading Christian acts.

“Expect a lot. I mean, when I say a lot, no boundaries. Singles, album, by the way, I will be dropping an album by April. I am working towards that already,” she said.

Sharing the journey behind her latest delivery, Abimbola Fire revealed how tough it was to put words through – “At a point I went out of words and @musicmagnate so kiki Oro (spoke inspirational words) to me … I started praying in tongues at some point. I will be so glad to share this project with you … This journey was so sweet with you on it @musicmagnate”, she wrote.

‘You Do Me Well’ is catchy and filled with jolly sensations. More importantly, it flows in a ‘gospel highlife’ infused with ‘Makossa’ vibes! It’s a great composition and we are sure you’d love it!

Sourced From Nigerian Music