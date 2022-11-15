Ranking Nigeria’s top five World Cup goals

Nigeria will not participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but we will be looking back at the memories of Nigeria’s participation in previous editions.

Today we rank the top five goals scored by the Super Eagles in those World Cup outings.

1. Oliseh’s Belter vs Spain (France ’98)

This was something special.

The Super Eagles won a throw-in which was delivered by Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha into the Spaniards’ penalty area.

The ball was headed out by an opposition player and it fell kindly to defensive midfielder Sunday Oliseh who let fly an unstoppable drive that goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta.

Oliseh fondly called his strike “an Inter ballistic missile” and that win ensured that the team qualified for the Round of 16 stages.

2. Yekini’s goal vs Bulgaria (USA 1994 World Cup)



This goal may not possess the aesthetic of Oliseh’s thunder strike although the buildup was lovely to see but it is historic as it was Nigeria’s first ever FIFA World Cup goal.

The then African Footballer of the Year made a run into the Bulgarian six yard box in anticipation of the cross to come from Finidi George.

George was already on his bike when Daniel Amokachi teed him up. The former Ajax winger had assisted many of Yekini’s goals and they repeated the trick on this occasion.

Yekini simply prodded the ball home. What made the goal even more epic was Yekini’s celebration, holding the net and screaming “Yekini, Nigeria.”

That elicited some tears of joy for Nigerian football faithful.

3. Aghahowa’s goal vs Sweden (Korea/Japan 2002)

The goal scored by Julius Aghahowa in the group stages of the 2002 against Sweden only turned out to be a consolation as it ended in a 2-1 defeat.

The onetime Esperance of Tunisia and Wigan Athletic of England striker finished off a brilliant cross from Joseph Yobo and the back flips that followed was a good television mintage for television stations.

4. Musa’s goal vs Argentina (Russia 2018 )

Ahmed Musa may not be every Nigerian fans’ favorite of late but his lovely finish against Argentina in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was memorable.

Musa now holds the record of the highest scoring Nigerian at the World Cup with four goals.

5. Amokachi’s goal vs Greece (USA 94)

Daniel Amokachi’s found the top left corner with a powerful shot from long range in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Greece at the USA 94 World Cup in the USA.

The ball was unstoppable for the Greek goalkeeper and what followed afterwards in the, way of goal celebration by Amokachi brings smiles to the faces of Nigerian fans.

His dance steps showed the other side of his passion. Amokachi is a jolly good fellow who loves to do the hard things in the simple ways.

Music for him was apparently a good way to ease off the tension.

Izuchukwu Michael

Copyright ANS

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from allnigeriasoccer.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music