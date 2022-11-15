Incredible Zigi and Afrozig choreograph Yemi Alade’s new music ‘baddie’

Ghanaian dance icon, Incredible Zigi and his Afrozig team have once again put Ghana on the map with their latest choreography of Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade’s new song, Baddie.

The energetic yet stylish dance movement choreographed by Zigi and Afrozig leaves netizens in awe of this crew’s talents.

After successfully headlining Guinness pan African campaign, Black Shines Brightest and choreographing videos for A-list artists (Asa, Davido, Stonebwoy, Medikal, D-Black, Kidi, Kuami Eugene among others) and choreographing big events such as Ghana Music Awards, Afronation, Bhim concert etc, Zigi and Afrozig, seem to be riding on great tides and spotted for their creativity and hard work

In a recent post by Zigi, he said: ‘I am extremely honoured for the opportunity given to my team – Afrozig and I, to work with Yemi Alade. This vision has not been achieved on a silver platter. It’s been many years of hard work, practice, and consistency. I am very grateful to have a team of talented, hardworking and energetic dancers who share in my vision. Together we are forging on to great heights, and this is just the beginning’.

Zigi’s international recognition and role in Yemi Alade’s new song paves the way for young Ghanaian dancers to see the green light in their craft and aspire to achieve more. He has also created a dance challenge for the ‘Baddie’ which is taking social media by storm as more and more creative dancers are joining the challenge.

Earlier in the year, Zigi and his team organized the maiden edition of Afrozig Dance Fiesta, a platform where dancers can always look forward to expressing themselves through their craft. In addition, there was a masterclass component, which saw relevant stakeholders train dancers on how to be more marketable and make yields from their art.

Globally, Dance is evolving, and Incredible Zigi is a key contributor to that movement in Africa. His creativity, flexibility, and the powerful team behind him cannot go unnoticed.

Sourced From Nigerian Music