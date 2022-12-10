R. Kelly releases surprise 13-song album called “I Admit It” while locked up on federal sex crimes

Disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly, who is presently serving a 30-year term for federal racketeering and sex trafficking crimes, has released a new album with the bold title “I Admit It.”

While “I Got It” and “Good Old Days” cover typical R. Kelly territory, the album’s final three tracks, a 19-minute-long triptych, see him “confess” to relationships with fans and straying on a partner while implicitly admitting and protesting his long, horrific list of sex crime convictions.

“They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s— sound silly,” he sings on one song, referring to testimony that he ran what amounted to a sex cult.

In 2018, Kelly uploaded a version of the last three album tracks to Soundcloud. Streaming platforms Apple Music and Spotify temporarily carried “I Admit It” before removing it on Friday. The album is distributed by Ingrooves, which is part of Virgin Music Group, a branch of Universal Music Group.

Legacy Recordings, listed as the label on “I Admit It,” is really Sony Music’s back-catalog imprint. Sony dropped Kelly in 2019 following the publication of the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.” Sony claimed in a statement that “I Admit It” was a bootleg and not a legal release, and an attorney for Kelly told Variety that the singer isn’t responsible for the album either, and he is “having intellectual property stolen from him.”

Kelly was a presence in pop and R&B for most of the ’90s and 2000s, delivering tremendously popular tunes like “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Ignition (Remix),” yet allegations of sexual assault and abuse of children hounded him throughout his career until his final federal convictions in June. The September 2021 single “No Problems” was his final official release.

Kelly has a pending sentence in Illinois for a child pornography conviction, and it is scheduled for February.

Sourced From Nigerian Music