“E No Dey Use English”: Mixed Reactions As American Singer Fridayy Features Asake On His New Single

Fast rising Nigerian singer Asake is starting to gain international recognition after his commendable feat in the music industry.The Joha singer has appeared on the remix of Blessings, a single by American singer Fridayy.While the singer's fans are ecstatic at the international recognition, other Nigerians are not happy that Asake sings in their usual Yoruba language.

Nigerian singer Asake’s fans are overjoyed after his latest collaboration with American singer Fridayy.

Fridayy released the remix to their single Blessings, and a clip of Asake’s part has circulated online.

Fans react as Asake appears on Fridayy’s single Photo Credit: @fridayy/@asakemusic

The singer sported his signature dreadlocks as he delivered his lines in Yoruba as most would have expected.

Watch the following video:

Reactions to Asake’s part in Fridayy’s video

olamilekan_4422:

“Why are you telling all this American singer to use another language? @Asake keep winning, we love you.”

moorexchanges_:

“All american rapper dey rush nigeria musician like hot cakes”.

pamilerin_smylez:

“The person who appears as not complaining says that he speaks Yoruba, na a wey that he finds like one who is going to cut this morning and complains from top to bottom.”

mo__radeke:

“This is what I’m talking about ❤️ I love this boy so much ❤️❤️❤️”

___maturebaby__:

“Chaiiiiii look at how Omo gets into this guy too well.”

kuwait_4t:

“Everyone should go and tell a South African to use English in their song. Each Amapiano wey a Dey dance.”

_ay_vgbg:

“Delivery is SWIFT! He defended himself ❤️”

ingodandprofit0:

“They never use English, I don’t hear them speak.”

lacostenueva:

“I love this. Whoever doesn’t eat Yoruba makes Hin go translate ham.”

Asake threatens to dominate the music sphere days after Wizkid’s new album

Nigerian singer Asake, aka ‘Apple Music owner’, has been gearing up for new music after taking a short break from the scene.

The singer took to his official Twitter page with a post asking his fans and music lovers to prepare for what’s to come.

Asake's tweet came just days after Wizkid dropped their long-awaited album.

