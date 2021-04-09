You are here
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip has died aged 99

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

 The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she was crowned Queen.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Their first son was the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said he “inspired the lives of countless young people”.

Speaking at Downing Street he said “He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

In March this year Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh spend a month in the hospital for treatment.

He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital – St Bartholomew’s.

