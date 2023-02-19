Qdot goes to UK for masters degree in Music

By Segun Adebayo

Cultural ambassador and musician, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot, has enrolled in a masters degree in Music to deepen the knowledge of his craft.

The singer had earlier hinted that he would pay more attention to his craft this year by seeking more knowledge about what he does and how to make it better.

Information gathered by R on Friday revealed that Qdot is presently studying music at the University of Hertfordshire which will add to his repertoire of knowledge and a further grip on his cultural-oriented music.

The musician and songwriter, known for hit songs like “Gbese”, “Alomo meta” and “Emilokan” has been promoting Yoruba folklore music and was credited to have started “The Street Movement” referred to as the ‘Qdot Crew’. The group consists of more than 27 active members including the vocalist, backup singers, stage dancers, percussionists and other instrumentalists.

According to the musician and CEO of Yoruba Boi Music record label, knowledge is progressive and therefore he decided to broaden his knowledge to add to his craft and expertise.

Qdot, who won the 2019 Best Indigenous Artiste Award, is at home with his culture and believes that this is one major way an artiste can make himself stand out and then infuse his indigenous music with global tunes.

He promised his fans a better and rejuvenated version of Qdot and urged them never to get tired of exploring new ways and approach in their field of endeavours.

Sourced From Nigerian Music