Club World Cup: 4 African teams in 2025

While Real Madrid has just won the Club World Cup in Morocco, a new form of competition will see the light of day, in 2025. It will bring together 32 teams, including four Africans, and will be played every four years.

FIFA has also decided on the distribution of places by continent. Unsurprisingly, European clubs take the lion’s share with 12 places. They will represent more than a third of the participants in the competition.

Behind, South America obtains 6 places and Africa will have to settle for 4 places, like Asia and North and Central America.

By finishing 3rd in 2020 and 2021 and then reaching the semi-finals again this year in Morocco, the Al Ahly club had contributed to placing Africa on par with the Concacaf zone and Asia.

The governing body of the round ball notably gave details on the future format of this Club World Cup. The tournament will no longer be annual from 2025. It should be played every four years, like the traditional World Cup. The months selected are June and July.

In the meantime, the 2023 edition will take place in Saudi Arabia from December 12 to 22, in the presence of the winner of the African Champions League.

