Obidient Movement urges Nigerians to vote for Obi

• Begins Final Nationwide March In 774 Local Councils

As presidential election campaigns gradually draw to a close, supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential flag-bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, popularly known as the Obidient Movement, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to vote for their candidate.

The group said: “Peter Obi represents the aspirations and the yearnings of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the members of the group have begun its nationwide march in 774 local councils in the country to drum more support for him.

The march kicked off with a music concert at the Unity Fountain in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with thousands of its members in attendance.

The Head of Strategy and Operations for the Global March, Marcel Ngogbehei, said that they were deploying the last lap approach to reach all the 774 local councils and all the polling units in the country with their campaign messages.

Ngogbehei argued that this is a new era where the youths will decide who becomes their president and not few moneybags, adding that the Obidient Movement has come to change politics in this country for good.

He said: “We felt it is time for us to rescue our country, every single tenure we waste, we waste our lives, enough is enough, Nigeria needs to move forward like other civilized countries. We identified a candidate that speaks for Nigerians”.

Also speaking, Head Obi-Datti Support Groups, Nina Atalor observed that “Peter Obi has great plans for women”, adding that he gave the women strategic positions at the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

She said, “I can categorically say that the female gender is well represented most of our regional coordinators and state coordinators are female and they have proved themselves. This is our time, when we say youth, this is the time for the female gender and our candidate has said times without number that he is very interested in our gender in positioning us and pushing us further.