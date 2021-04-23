Qatar to host FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ draw on 27 April

Qatar will host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ at Katara Opera House on Tuesday, 27 April at 21:00 local time.

The tournament will be contested by 23 Arab nations.

The draw will be attended by a limited number of officials, in line with Qatar’s COVID-19 protocols.

The FIFA Arab Cup™ will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities exactly a year before Qatar hosts the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world. The finals of both events are set to take place on 18 December – Qatar’s National Day.

Matches will take place at six Qatar 2022 tournament venues, some of which have hosted top-level football in recent months, while others are in the final stages of construction.

The 23 nations participating in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™: Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Further details about the tournament format and match calendar will be confirmed in due course.

