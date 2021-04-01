Qatar 2022 postage stamps to deliver FIFA World Cup™ delight worldwide

Fans of the beautiful game now have the chance to collect little pieces of football history after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Philatelic Programme launched with the promise of delivering commemorative postage stamps to a worldwide audience.

The stamps will celebrate the first-class features of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, including the state-of-the-art stadiums and the stunning capital city of Doha, as well as the Official Mascot, the Official Poster and the fascinating history of Qatari football.

Further designs highlighting the heritage of the FIFA World Cup™ will be released next year, helping to send vivid football stories across the globe as the clock ticks down to the tournament’s big kick-off on 21 November 2022.

The programme’s first stamps were unveiled on 1 April, giving fans a tantalising taste of what to expect when the world’s best footballers congregate in Qatar next year for an enthralling month of action.

Enthusiasts worldwide will be able to collect a range of memorable designs over the coming months through FIFA Branded Licensee MDM Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG Deutsche Münze.

In the tournament’s host country, the stamps will be distributed by Qatar Post for mailing purposes, as well as for collectors, ensuring the anticipation and joy sparked by the tournament are shared day in, day out.

The stamps will increase awareness and buzz in the build-up to Qatar 2022, while after the tournament, they will take collectors on a nostalgic journey back through an iconic FIFA World Cup.

“In Qatar, the FIFA World Cup Philatelic Programme will allow people to share their excitement on a daily basis,” said FIFA’s Head of Licensing & Retail, Sarah Bohner.

“The striking designs will provide locals with a daily reminder of the game-changing global football spectacle that is on the horizon. For collectors around the world, the stamps will build anticipation ahead of Qatar 2022 and inspire memories that will last a lifetime.”

Sourced from FIFA