Promoting gender-sensitive digital financial services, policies and regulations across ECOWAS

What: Webinar

Who: African Development Bank, Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI), West African Monetary Agency (WAMA), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

When: 24 March 2022; 11AM-12.30PM GMT (1-2.30PM CAT)

Where: Virtual – REGISTER HERE

Join experts from the African Development Bank, the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility, the West African Monetary Agency and the Economic Community of West African States, to learn more about the importance and potential impact of gender mainstreaming in digital financial inclusion policies, regulations and strategies to enable women’s financial inclusion.

The session will outline the challenges facing women around access to digital financial services in West Africa, and the potential impact of a regional approach to overcoming these barriers.

Participants will include the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Madam Finda E. M. Koroma; the Director General of WAMA, Mr. Momodou Bamba Saho, and the Director General for the African Development Bank’s West Africa Region, Ms. Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade.

WAMA received a grant from the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility to support the review and adoption of gender-centric digital financial services, policies and regulations by core ecosystem stakeholders across the ECOWAS countries.

English and French interpretation services will be provided

African Development Bank Group