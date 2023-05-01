Prince William ‘will give heartfelt and loving speech paying tribute to Charles and Camilla at coronation concert’

Prince William is set to give a ‘heartfelt and loving’ speech about his father and step-mother at the Coronation concert next weekend, it is claimed.

The Prince of Wales is reported to be preparing to give a heartwarming address to the nation, during which he will pay tribute to the newly crowned King and Queen.

The entertainment extravaganza at Windsor Castle on Sunday night is set to feature household names including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, and Bear Grylls – as well as Winnie-the-Pooh.

But a speech by William about Charles and Camilla could be the most touching moment, with royal sources telling the Mirror he will express his pride for the two in public.

It would be a stark contrast to his brother Harry, who expressed fears Camilla would become a ‘wicked step-mother’ if she married his father in his recent memoir Spare.

This computer-generated image shows what the stage at Windsor Castle is expected to look like on Sunday

A royal source said Williams ‘feels it is ­important to pay tribute to how Camilla has ­dedicated herself to causes and has made a real difference to many in her royal role’

A royal source told the Mirror: ‘William feels entirely differently to his brother on these matters.

‘His speech will be heartfelt and loving, paying tribute to his father as a man of principle who has also devoted himself to duty and to the causes he believes in.

‘The Prince also feels it is ­important to pay tribute to how Camilla has ­dedicated herself to causes and has made a real difference to many in her royal role and also contributing to his father’s happiness.’

While the Prince of Wales is set to be present for the Coronation concert on Sunday, his brother the Duke of Sussex is not expected to be there.

It is claimed that Harry will fly back to the United States after just 24 hours in the country for the Coronation itself on Saturday so he can celebrate the fourth birthday of his son, Archie.

His wife, Meghan, is set to remain at their home in California to look after Archie and their one-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

The concert itself will feature a star-studded line-up and will be broadcast to the nation on the BBC from 8pm on Sunday, May 7.

Computer-generated images have been released showing how the stage at the historic venue is expected to look, with a Union Jack style stage.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who hosted part of the late Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on ITV last year, and joined the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the London premiere of his film Top Gun: Maverick, will take part.

Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will also take part in a string of sketches revealing little-known facts about King Charles.

These will also feature AA milne’s honey-guzzling Winnie-the-Pooh, a striking similarity to the appearance of Paddington Bear who stole the show at last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood is the latest name to join a star-studded line-up alongside the singers Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger and the Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise will also be in attendance at King Charles III’s big day

The route of the Coronation procession on Saturday, May 6, which will see the King and Queen travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster and back again

Winwood, a veteran of the blues rock scene who performed in the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic and Blind Faith, will sing alongside the Commonwealth virtual choir.

The 74-year-old said: ‘I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist.

‘So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honoured.’

Other performers newly added to the bill include the Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and winner of The Piano TV talent show, Lucy.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken-word performance.

Lionel Richie, Take That, Katy Perry and global opera icon Andrea Bocelli are among the stars to have been already announced as appearing at the event in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel is also signed up to perform, as is singer Freya Ridings, who will do a duet with producer and musician Alexis Ffrench.

Some 20,000 members of the public will attend the concert which will be aired on BBC1 and Radio 2 along with catch-up services.

It comes less than a year after the BBC concert, Platinum Party at the Palace, to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which included music by Queen, Duran Duran and Diana Ross.

