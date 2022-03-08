Pray For Ukraine, Weep For Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi

There’s no difference between the invasion of Ukrainians by Putin and the conquered people of Nigeria by their native tyrants. The only difference is Ukraine’s invasion is external while Nigeria’s occupation is internal.







It has been an unbelievable heart wrenching six years of like watching the classic American movie ‘There Will Be Blood’. Nigeria is full of brutalities and blood. Nigeria is an exhausted country divinely divided and destroyed just like what Putin is doing to Ukraine.

Let’s pray for Ukraine and weep for Nigeria. Weep for Nigeria the divided and declined country. Weep for Nigeria for the covenant curse upon her. Weep for Nigeria for becoming a political football. Weep for Nigeria, a country that has become an offshore pimple on the world’s civilization. Weep for Nigeria whose citizens are burned on the pyres of zealotry, bigotry, foolishness, cowardice, slavishness, blindness, deafness, and dumbness.







Let’s weep for Nigeria that’s headed by Philistines and Talibans who are bent on smashing the remnants of our humanity and civilization. Weep for Nigeria that hunts her people with hallucinations by day time and torments them with nightmares in the darkest hours of the night. Weep for Nigeria that has crippled her citizens and turned them into paupers, prostitutes, and pariahs.

Weep for Nigeria for the stench of corruption, killings, violence, poverty, injustice that’s suffocating the rest of the civilized world. Weep for Nigeria that has scattered her citizens and exiled her gifted and the talented while the rest at home cover themselves in shame. Weep for Nigeria for being rubble, a gloom and doom country!

Sourced From Sahara Reporters