Praises galore as singer Rema gains admission to Unilag

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor aka Rema has gained admission to study Creative Arts at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The artiste disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

He hinged his decision to return to school on his mother’s advice, saying she has always wanted him to earn a degree.

“What if I told y’all I got an admission into Unilag? Lol, Mom said I still need to get a degree. oh well, see you guys in class!” he wrote.

The Mavin Records artiste however disclosed that he would drop an album before commencing his university programme.

He said he would release the album because he does not want his UNILAG fans to beat him up for failing to do so.

“I will try to drop the album before I enter school. So they’ll not beat me in UNILAG. Plus, I’m in the Creative Art Department,” a follow-up tweet read.

Meanwhile, Rema’s return to school has been hailed on Twitter.

Prominent disc jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, who is currently studying for a Master’s degree in African Studies at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, praised artistes choosing to return to school.

DJ Cuppy, who holds a Master’s degree from New York University, wrote, “Artists going back to school 🙌🏾👏🏾”

A lecturer in Strategy and popular Twitter influencer, Dr Dipo Awojide aka Ogbeni Dipo wrote, “Congratulations Rema. Education makes all the difference. You are already rich and famous but getting a degree isn’t a bad idea. It’s a plus.”

