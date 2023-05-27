Portable Reveals He Turned Down N5m Offer To Perform At Tinubu’s Concert

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi popularly known as Portable has claimed that he refused to perform at the President-elect, Bola Tinubu inauguration concert after he was invited.

It was gathered that Portable could not perform at the concert held in Abuja on Thursday night to commemorate the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Sharing videos on his Instagram page, the Zazuu crooner wrote, “ZAzuu Them Dön Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU / Eia Loni Ibu s Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU”

In one of the videos, he said, “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“Na so them call my manager o. Say them want make I come perform for Abuja. Na 10 million them drop o, but na five million go reach portable hand. Na so I no gree, I tear the paper.

I delete the number, you dey whine Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that artistes like Wande Coal, KCee, and others performed at the concert, which Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, also attended.

