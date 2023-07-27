Popular Nigerian Rapper Turns Skitmaker

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, popularly known as Ruggedman, has turned a skitmaker.

Naija News reports that the ‘Wetin Dey’ crooner, who took a break from the music space for some years, disclosed this in a recent interview with Hip TV.

He said the educative character called ‘Mazi Kalu’ centres on an old man with problems who sometimes tries to solve other people’s problems.

According to Ruggedman, many people are unaware that he started his career as an actor, adding that he played minor roles in some movies before coming to the limelight as a rapper.

He said, “I created a character called ‘Mazi Kalu.’ He is Igbo, old man who has problems but, at the same time, sometimes tries to solve problems.

“And if you know Ruggedman, I have always been in acting. I did my first waka pass [minor role], I think even before I became Ruggedman. I play extra in like two movies, Francis Agu’s movies back in the days.

“Of Course, you can find me in Toyin Abraham’s ‘The Ghost and the Tout’, you can find me in Jim Iyke’s ‘Bad Comments.’ So, I’ve done a lot of acting. I’m gonna start promoting that part of me really soon.

“And ofcourse, I have been doing some skits here and there. But now, I have decided to get serious with the ‘Mazi Kalu’ character. So, it’s a character that is gonna be out there. There will be funny ones but of course, it’s still gonna teach you things.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music