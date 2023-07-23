Popular Nigerian Fuji Singer Involved In Ghastly Car Accident

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere, also known as Oba Alashakasha, was involved in a ghastly accident that damaged his car.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his Instagram page, stating that he is alive and well.

Obesere, who failed to give full details of the incident, expressed appreciation to God for keeping him safe, including those around him.

He also accompanied the post with a song thanking God for showing him mercy.

He wrote: “I came out alive. Allihamdulilah!!! I sincerely thank the Almighty for still keeping me and people around very safe. Mo dupe pe ari anu agba”

My Mother Tried To Abort Me

In other news, Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has shared a personal story surrounding her conception.

The reality TV star disclosed that her mother tried to abort her when she found out she was pregnant.

Eke stated this in a recent chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said one of her aunties advised her mother to get rid of the pregnancy because she already had five children.

The 32-year-old said her mother told her the story recently.

According to Eke “When she [my mother] was pregnant, there is this aunty of mine…She [my mother] has already had five children then this last one which is me. She has four girls and one boy. So, when that my aunty came, she was like, ‘Ah! Emilia, is this another pregnancy? With all these children you’ve dumped here.’

