Ghana: Minister quits job over alleged stashed cash

A Ghanaian minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been forced to leave her job after court documents revealed that she may have stashed cash amounting to millions of dollars at her home.

Media reports last Friday revealed that the minister who was in charge of sanitation, reported two of her maids to the police for stealing money from her.

The maid stole the stashes of local and foreign money from her home. Court documents showed that the money involved include $1 million, 300,000 euros and millions of local cedis.

The two former household staff appeared in an Accra court accused of stealing cash and personal belongings from the minister and her husband between July and October 2022.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused bought houses and a vehicle with the stolen money and gave some of it to relatives.

The news sparked anger among Ghanaians with some calling for her immediate dismissal. She however on Saturday resigned from her post.

Cecelia Dapaah Resigns as Minister of Sanitation and water resources. #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/xjnZKwv0yM — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) July 22, 2023

She denied any wrong doing in her resignation letter to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” Dapaah said in her resignation letter.

“I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government,” she added insisting that she would “no doubt” be exonerated.

Dapaah was appointed minister of sanitation and water resources in 2017 and retained the position in 2021 when the president won a second term in office.

Ghana’s president also accepted the minister’s resignation and praised her work and expressed confidence that she would be exonerated.

Source: Africafeeds.com