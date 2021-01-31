‘Politicians Have Messed Up, But I’m Still Proud Of Nigeria’

Veteran music star, 2face Idibia, has taken to his Instagram Story to state that he is proud of Nigeria despite the corrupt politicians who have jeopardized the country.

The singer, songwriter, and performer also shared that he is optimistic about Nigeria’s growth and development, adding that the development might come after his death.

He also seized the opportunity to pray for the country. In his words:

”No matter how i dey feel about how politics and politicians don mess naija up, I still proud of naija with my full chest. E choke die now but I believe say e go enter. E fit be after I don kpai sef but the engine don start. Bless us. Bless naija aka the headquarter of Africa”

See his post below: