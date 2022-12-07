Pheelz: How the church influenced my decision to become a musician

Pheelz, the Nigerian producer and singer, has revealed that the church influenced his decision to become a musician.

The ‘Electricity’ crooner brought this revelation to light during the latest episode of the BBC Focus on Africa podcast.

Pheelz said he decided to become a musician at the age of five after he saw the choir perform at a church.

“I have always seen myself on stage, that’s the one thing I was sure about from 5. Because I got my first introduction into music when I was five and that was my first encounter in church,” he said.

“You know churches in Nigeria, we have the children church and we have the adult church. So that was my first time in the adult church and I wasn’t even on the stage.

”I just walked into the adult church and saw the choir singing and the way it had impact on people’s emotions. How some people would cry, some people would roll on the floor.

“It was a crazy scene to see for a five-year-old. From there I was like I wanna do this, this is what I wanna do.”

Pheelz, born Philip Kayode, has established his name as one of Afrobeats’ top producers.

Last year, the 27-year-old commenced his transition into a musician when he released ‘Hear Me Out’, his debut EP.

‘Finesse’, his 2022 collaborative single with BNXN, further provides him a proper channel of transition.

Shortly after the song’s release, Pheelz was signed by Warner Records.

