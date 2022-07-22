Peter Obi, Bianca, Putin top Google Nigeria searches in last six months

Google Nigeria on Thursday said the top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Peter Obi, Vladimir Putin and Bianca Ojukwu.

Search trends information is gotten from Google data based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. It translates to more than a billion daily searches and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

The search engine said half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. From politics, high profile deaths to sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy, Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.

Mr Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.

He is the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.

Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

A second famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments between January and June.

Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football competition to emerge as the winner.

The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online.

Other highlights

Top of the list of notable deaths in the death of famous Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Her husband allegedly killed her in a case of domestic violence. The death of another gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, was the second most searched death for Nigerians.

The song Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, is the number one trending song in the period under review.

Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022.

Olu Jacobs, the veteran Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, leads the list of top trending actors in Nigeria.

In contrast, Raheem Sterling’s journey from Manchester City to Chelsea FC led him to be the number one trending sports personality in Nigeria.

Full list

Top trending people by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Peter Obi

Vladimir Putin

Bianca Ojukwu

Simon Leviev

Will Smith

Abba Kyari

Johnny Depp

Black Chully

Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy GO

Kelly Tiktok

Top trending moments by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Afcon 2022

ASUU strike

Winter Paralympics

Chrisland school girl

APC Presidential primaries

Russia Ukraine conflict

Kuje Prison attack

PDP Presidential primaries 2022

Owo Church Attack

Blasphemy Sokoto

Top trending deaths by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Osinachi Nwachukwu

Chinedu Nwadike

Dejo tunfulu

Alaafin of Oyo

Shinzo Abe

Alao Akala

Osmond Gbadebo

Abiodun Oropo

Mino Raiola

Ernest Shonekan

Top trending sports people by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Raheem Sterling

Raphinha

Lisandro Martinez

Eriksen

Gabriel Jesus

Koulibaly

Erik ten hag

Tyrell malacia

Darwin Nunez

Frenkie de Jong

Top trending musicians by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Oxlade

Black Sherif

Portable

Lil tjay

Asake

Ruger

Angelique Kidjo

DJ YK

Asap Rocky

Toni Braxton

Top trending songs by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overdose

Ruger – Girlfriend

Rema – Calm Down

Pheelz – Finesse ft Buju

Ruger – Dior

Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – Zazu Zeh

Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water

Skiibii – Baddest boy

Asake – Peace Be Unto You

Top trending movies/ TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Blood Sisters

Thor love and thunder

Stranger things

Tinder swindler

Morbius

Eternals

Spider-man no way home

Moon knight

Sex life

The boys

Top trending actors by Nigerians from January to June 2022

Olu Jacobs

Kemi Afolabi

Yul Edochie

Judy Austin

Joke Silvia

Ini Dima-Okojie

Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all. Donate TEXT AD: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sourced From Nigerian Music