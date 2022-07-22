Peter Obi, Bianca, Putin top Google Nigeria searches in last six months
Google Nigeria on Thursday said the top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Peter Obi, Vladimir Putin and Bianca Ojukwu.
Search trends information is gotten from Google data based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.
Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. It translates to more than a billion daily searches and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
The search engine said half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. From politics, high profile deaths to sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy, Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.
Mr Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.
He is the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.
Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.
Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.
A second famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.
AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments between January and June.
Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football competition to emerge as the winner.
The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online.
Other highlights
Top of the list of notable deaths in the death of famous Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.
Her husband allegedly killed her in a case of domestic violence. The death of another gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, was the second most searched death for Nigerians.
The song Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, is the number one trending song in the period under review.
Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022.
Olu Jacobs, the veteran Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, leads the list of top trending actors in Nigeria.
In contrast, Raheem Sterling’s journey from Manchester City to Chelsea FC led him to be the number one trending sports personality in Nigeria.
Full list
Top trending people by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Peter Obi
- Vladimir Putin
- Bianca Ojukwu
- Simon Leviev
- Will Smith
- Abba Kyari
- Johnny Depp
- Black Chully
- Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy GO
- Kelly Tiktok
Top trending moments by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Afcon 2022
- ASUU strike
- Winter Paralympics
- Chrisland school girl
- APC Presidential primaries
- Russia Ukraine conflict
- Kuje Prison attack
- PDP Presidential primaries 2022
- Owo Church Attack
- Blasphemy Sokoto
Top trending deaths by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Osinachi Nwachukwu
- Chinedu Nwadike
- Dejo tunfulu
- Alaafin of Oyo
- Shinzo Abe
- Alao Akala
- Osmond Gbadebo
- Abiodun Oropo
- Mino Raiola
- Ernest Shonekan
Top trending sports people by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Raheem Sterling
- Raphinha
- Lisandro Martinez
- Eriksen
- Gabriel Jesus
- Koulibaly
- Erik ten hag
- Tyrell malacia
- Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie de Jong
Top trending musicians by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Oxlade
- Black Sherif
- Portable
- Lil tjay
- Asake
- Ruger
- Angelique Kidjo
- DJ YK
- Asap Rocky
- Toni Braxton
Top trending songs by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
- Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overdose
- Ruger – Girlfriend
- Rema – Calm Down
- Pheelz – Finesse ft Buju
- Ruger – Dior
- Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – Zazu Zeh
- Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water
- Skiibii – Baddest boy
- Asake – Peace Be Unto You
Top trending movies/ TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Blood Sisters
- Thor love and thunder
- Stranger things
- Tinder swindler
- Morbius
- Eternals
- Spider-man no way home
- Moon knight
- Sex life
- The boys
Top trending actors by Nigerians from January to June 2022
- Olu Jacobs
- Kemi Afolabi
- Yul Edochie
- Judy Austin
- Joke Silvia
- Ini Dima-Okojie
