Palmeiras conquer South America to book Qatar 2020 spot

Injury-time goal earns Copa Libertadores glory for Palmeiras

Second continental title for O Verdao after their 1999 win

The Brazilian side will represent South America at the Club World Cup

With extra-time seemingly inevitable, Palmeiras conjured up a stoppage-time goal to beat Santos in Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana and claim the trophy for the second time in their history.

The hero of the competition’s third all-Brazilian final was Breno Lopes. It was his header from a pinpoint Rony cross in the ninth minute of injury time that secured the trophy for O Verdao and with it a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ as South America’s representatives. The matchwinner was only three years old when Palmeiras won their one and only previous Libertadores crown back in 1999.

Three-time champions Santos were left to rue their misfortune at the end of a hard-fought game of few chances. The first shot on target did not come until the 77th minute, as both sides adopted a cautious, safety-first approach in this latest edition of the Clássico da Saudade, as the fixture is known in Brazil and which loosely translates as the ‘Nostalgia Derby’.

Qatar and the Club World Cup now await for Abel Ferreira’s side, who will take on Tigres or Ulsan in the first semi-final, to be played on Sunday 7 February.