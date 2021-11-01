You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Oyo Govt partners music artist, Baron Toy, to groom young talents

Village Reporter ,

The Government says it will partner new musical artist, Oluwatoyin Okuwobi, also known as “Baron Toy” to groom young music talents in the state.

Mr Olufemi Josiah, the Special Assistant to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Community Relations, said on in Ibadan the partnership would help to mentor  young students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Josiah was a guest of honour at Baron Toy’s listening party for his debut album, “Xiaspiration”.

Josiah said the partnering Toy, whom he described as a successful insurance broker, would help to mentor young students have musical talent to balance their academics and talents.

He said children who were gifted, would always need the substantial support in order to develop their talents to full without abandoning their educational prowess.

“The man we are celebrating today is an insurance broker and a technocrat who is also a talented musician.

“What this means is it is possible for someone to excel in academics and equally pursue his passion in arts.

“There are lots of young people out who are musically gifted, but need mentoring on how to balance their academics and talents.

“The state government is going to see how we can create a platform will help raise and create opportunities for young talents.

“This is to them to actualise their without abandoning or neglecting thier educational prowess,” Josiah said.

In his remarks, the Radanuwa of Idado Kingdom, Oba Musiliu Soile, said young musical talents could affect their lives and of their communities in numerous positive ways.

“While education is essential and many parents are pushing their children to focus solely on academic success, this should not be the case.

“What is happening all over the world now has shown it is also important to groom talents in music, sports, drama, art and theatre.

“The entertainment industry has the potential to generate employment opportunities for our teeming young talents and huge revenue for the government,” he said.

Earlier, Okuwobi, describing his music style as a fusion of Nigerian highlife and country music, said, “it’s never too late to pursue one’s dream and passion”.

The musicians, in his late 40s, said it was absolutely possible to  have a great career in the music industry, regardless of age.

On his debut album,  containing 11 songs, Okuwobi said, “it is an album both the old and young can enjoy and relate to”.

According to him, my style of music is not the regular highlife beat, and it was written to soothe and inspire. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.