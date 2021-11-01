Oyo Govt partners music artist, Baron Toy, to groom young talents





The Oyo State Government says it will partner with new musical artist, Oluwatoyin Okuwobi, also known as “Baron Toy” to groom young music talents in the state.

Mr Olufemi Josiah, the Special Assistant to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Community Relations, said on Monday in Ibadan that the partnership would help to mentor young students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Josiah was a guest of honour at Baron Toy’s listening party for his debut album, “Xiaspiration”.

Josiah said that the partnering with Toy, whom he described as a successful insurance broker, would help to mentor young students that have musical talent to balance their academics and talents.

He said that children who were gifted, would always need the substantial support in order to develop their talents to full potential without abandoning their educational prowess.

“The man we are celebrating today is an insurance broker and a technocrat who is also a talented musician.

“What this means is that it is possible for someone to excel in academics and equally pursue his passion in arts.

“There are lots of young people out who are musically gifted, but need mentoring on how to balance their academics and talents.

“The state government is going to see how we can create a platform that will help raise and create opportunities for young talents.

“This is to enable them to actualise their dreams without abandoning or neglecting thier educational prowess,” Josiah said.

In his remarks, the Radanuwa of Idado Kingdom, Oba Musiliu Soile, said that developing young musical talents could affect their lives and that of their communities in numerous positive ways.

“While education is essential and many parents are pushing their children to focus solely on academic success, this should not be the case.

“What is happening all over the world now has shown that it is also important to groom talents in music, sports, drama, art and theatre.

“The entertainment industry has the potential to generate employment opportunities for our teeming young talents and huge revenue for the government,” he said.

Earlier, Okuwobi, describing his music style as a fusion of Nigerian highlife and country music, said, “it’s never too late to pursue one’s dream and passion”.

The musicians, in his late 40s, said that it was absolutely possible to have a great career in the music industry, regardless of age.

On his debut album, containing 11 songs, Okuwobi said, “it is an album that both the old and young can enjoy and relate to”.

According to him, my style of music is not the regular highlife beat, and it was written to soothe and inspire. (NAN)

