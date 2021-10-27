‘Oniduro’ singer Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi at 51

Ace Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, celebrates her 51st birthday today and already celebratory messages are being sent to the sonorous s…

Ace Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, celebrates her 51st birthday today and already celebratory messages are being sent to the sonorous singer by her family, friends and fans; most especially via social media platforms.

Celebrating his wife, Soji Alabi in a loving message shared on his Instagram account described Tope, as his best friend.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend, my lovely and dearest wife @tope_alabi_ You will live long to eat the fruit of your labour. No weapon formed against you shall prosper in Jesus name. I celebrate the grace of God in your life. God bless your new age. Love you forever.” (sic).

Moreso, Oniduro singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori, sent a birthday message to her colleague and thanked her for ‘holding on strong’.

She wrote via her verified Facebook account, “Thank you for breaking limits and boundaries. Thank you for making it possible for most of us to dream. Thanks for holding on strong. Thank you for being all that God has called you to be. A very happy birthday to you ma’am. The best of your days have just begun ma. Congratulations momma.”(sic)

In June 2021, a video made rounds on the Nigerian digital space, which showed ace gospel singer, Tope Alabi, criticising a popular Christian song, Oniduro Mi, which was sung by iconic singers, Tolu Adelegan; and Adeyinka Alaseyori, at different times.

In the Yoruba language, Oniduro Mi simply means guarantor. The song exalts God as a guarantor and one who never forsakes His own.

While commenting on the song, Alabi noted that God was more than a guarantor to her. The singer further said that there was a time she wanted to sing the song but the Holy Spirit cautioned her against doing so.

The issue sparked a huge debate on the Nigerian social media space especially Twitter with some online commenters bashing Alabi.

However, in the midst of the brouhaha, Alaseyori, one of the singers of the song, quelled the situation.

Alaseyori, whose version of the ‘Oniduro Mi’ song seems more popular, kept mum until a video surfaced online where she described Tope Alabi as her mother, as she called for peace over the situation.

“Let Jesus take the wheel. Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. She’s a mother to me and so many others and by virtue, we have been blessed by her ministrations. Please, let us worship and celebrate God. Let Jesus be at the centre of it,” she said.

