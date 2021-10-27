‘Food has finally finished’ – Nigerians react as Fani-Kayode calls out Ahmed Gumi
Some social media users have lambasted former Aviation Minister,
Femi Fani-Kayode for calling out the controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmed Gumi
over his alleged support for bandits.
Recall that the human rights lawyer, had in a
post on his verified Facebook page, described Gumi as a venomous snake and a
wolf in sheep’s clothing for kicking against calls by Nigerians urging
President Muhammadu Buhari to designate bandits as terrorists.
“Sheik Ahmad Gumi, the Rasputin of Arewa, whose father once
said a Christian must not rule Nigeria & who himself said the FG must not
declare the killer bandits as terrorists is worse than Abubakar Shekau & Al
Barnawi.
“He is a venomous snake & a wolf in sheep’s clothing”,
Fani-Kayode posted.
The post, however, triggered a backlash from Nigerians who
stormed the comment section to lambast the former minister for calling out Gumi
while supporting President Buhari’s government.
Some of the commenters, who sensed that he is beginning to
go against the All Progressives Congress, APC, government, lamented his
unstable nature, stressing that he is no longer receiving benefits from the
part.
Recall that since his defection to APC recently, FFK has
been dinning with some of the party’s stakeholders as he constantly boasts
about dinners and lunch on his social media handles.
Below are some of the reactions:
SomtoChukwu: “Food don finish for house, you wan come hustle
for another food. FFK zukwanu Ike! You are building bridges with terrorist in
government while he is building bridges with the terrorists in forest. Two of
una na spokesperson serving the same cause”.
Augustus Chinedu: “I won’t be surprised to see you in Gumi’s
dinning table eating ewedu and semo in the nearest future. Continue Oga short fuse”.
Eferebo Ibietela: “Oga, you said worst things about PMB, we
no longer take you seriously because this is your trade. Don’t drag our
emotions into your trade, please”.
Benny Adindu: “This one you are calling out Sheik Gunmi, do
you still want him to include you in his own bridge building? Oga build your
own, let him build his own.
“While you build with terrorists in government, he is
building with terrorists in the forest. What we all can agree on is that one
day, both bridges will definitely collapse”.
Dos Santos: “That’s how you once said about Buhari but after
Yahaha Bello & Zamfara Governor, Matawalle offered you food, you became the
defender of Buhari. And betrayed your brothers, Sunday Igboho & Nnamdi
Kanu.
“If Sheik Gumi calls you for food, you will become his
praise singer. The reason you posted this is for Sheik Gumi to recognize you
and invite you for food”.
Jac Adonis: “We don’t trust you anymore. Tomorrow you will
go to his house or he will come to your house. You will call brother and dine
with him. Yes know that he’s backing bandits and terrorists.