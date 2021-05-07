One major difference between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes revealed

Popular Ghanaian music producer and Artiste manager, Mix master Garzy has established that unlike a typical Nigerian, most Ghanaian musicians do not really value the business aspect of their craft.

He said, a typical Nigerian artiste will go the extreme just to promote and invest in his craft even if it means touring several countries including Ghana.

This trait according to him is missing in most Ghanaian artistes.

“They believe in the business itself but talent-wise, we are the same. We have good producers and they have good producers too but when it comes to the business aspect they are far ahead of Ghana. How many times will you see a ghanaian artiste promoting his or her songs in Nigeria? I have never seen Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Shata Wale and many others go to Nigeria for a media tour. But you’ll always see the likes of Yemi Alade, Ice Prince, Davido, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Omah Lay, Joeboy and other major Nigerian artistes in Ghana. Even Wizkid stays here,” He exclusively disclosed to Elsie Lamar on Talkertainent.

“We are trying to be okay with what we have. We easily settle but we don’t know that is where the money mostly comes from. Ghanaian artistes are always crying about money but Nigerians wouldn’t mind breaking the bank just to market their music. Nigerian artistes have friends in Ghana than we do in their country,” he added.

He said making money as an artiste in recent times is strategic and as such, musicians must be ready to invest heavily in marketing their craft.

That according to him is the only way they could make returns.

Watch the video below