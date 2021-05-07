Mo Salah wins Athlete Advocate of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah won the Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award in Seville, Spain on Thursday.

The awards, which were hosted in Seville but staged in a digital format amid coronavirus and travel restrictions, highlighted professional sports people who used their position to make a powerful impact on societal issues over the last 12 months.

“I am very proud to have been chosen by the Laureus Academy for this Sporting Inspiration Award.” Salah said in a clip showing him with the award.

“Everybody knows, when you think about Mo (Mohamed) Salah, you think – first and foremost – about an outstanding football player, a great goalscorer, super technician and a good-looking guy probably” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of his player.

“What you do not see and what you do not know, maybe, if you are not (looking) too much in detail, (is) what kind of a good person he is. And, if I tell you he is an even better person than he is a player, then you might be able to imagine what kind of guy he is.” Klopp stressed.

Salah the Egyptian was honoured with the Sporting Inspiration Award following his support for charitable causes and commitment to fighting social injustice during the last few years. He is active in regeneration projects in Nagrig, his hometown where the majority of the people there live in poverty.

Sourced from Africanews