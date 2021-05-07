Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 221 (26 April – 02 May 2021)

In the states Borno and Adamawa, a total of 2,643 movements were recorded, comprising 1,725 arrivals and 918 departures, between 26 April and 2 May 2021. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (1,178 individuals or 45%), improved security (662 individuals or 25%), poor living conditions (625 individuals or 24%), fear of attack (113 individuals or 4%) and conflict/attack (65 individuals or 2%).

Sourced From Nigerian Music