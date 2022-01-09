Olunga keeps the star shining, nets double for Al Duhail against Al Arabi

The Kenyan Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga scored a double for his Qatari side on Saturday to reduce the gap with the league leaders to two points.

The 27-year-old striker netted his first goal against Al Arabi in the fourth minute during the first half.

A super pass from Alaa in the 48th minute lead to another marvelous goal from Olunga to further strengthen their lead.

The two goals took his tally for the club in the league to 15 from 11 matches he has been involved in.

Olunga’s side are now placed in the second position on the table with 29 points from the 13 matches.

The Red Knights have recorded nine wins, two draws and as many losses.

Al Duhail are the second-highest scorers in the division having scored 34 goals and conceded 14.

The Kenyan international is now set to join the Turkish top-tier Fenerbahce in a 7.5 million dollar deal.

Sourced from Africanews