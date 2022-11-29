OctaFX releases a promotional music video to draw curtains on its rebranding campaign

Real-life parallels that made it into the music video storyline.

OctaFX ambassadors Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka are lead characters in the music video, among dancers, singers, cheerleaders, and equally cheerful referee. In roles that match their personalities, the ambassadors feel at ease in front of the lenses. More of that is in this story. Here are a few things you didn’t know about our ambassadors.

Ambrose’s ambassadorship precedes Tunde’s: In the music video, Ambrose welcomes Tunde onboard a bus labelled OctaFX, representing the order in which they became ambassadors. Although the ambassadors signed to OctaFX this year, Tunde Onakoya made his OctaFX ambassador announcement in May of 2022 – 3 months after Ambrose came on the scene as an ambassador.

As an FYI, Ambrose Ebuka is the OctaFX ambassador for finance education, and Tunde Onakoya leads OctaFX’s charity initiatives in Nigeria.

Tunde is a talented piano player: Tunde is what you can call a creative genius, evident in his approach to giving back to low-advantage communities- through chess. His talent also shines through in non-philanthropic ways. If he’s not saving the world through chess, Tunde plays the piano every chance he gets. (Emphasis on “every chance” – When Tunde sees a piano, he has to play it). Little wonder, there is an integration of a grand piano scene in the music video.

Ambrose is quite the entertainer: Strategically placed in the most bubbly scenes, the music video tugs on aspects of Ambrose’s personality you probably didn’t know existed. Oh, and yes, he used to be in a dance group at the university where he studied statistics.

Dancer, statistician, forex trader. Philanthropist, chess master, and piano player. OctaFX sure has an eye for multi-talentedness. Remember the mastery campaign in 2021? The international forex broker celebrated mastery in different careers, arts, and walks of life.

Regarding the rebranding campaign and its near end, you should participate in the ongoing forex tournament. Register and trade for a chance to win money from the prize pool of $50000, some awesome merch, and gadgets. The competition ends on 13th December 2022.

OctaFX, as they say, is focused on your goal.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In the APAC region, it managed to capture the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award and the ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ by International Business Magazine and Cfi.Co, respectively.

Sourced From Nigerian Music