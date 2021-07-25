Obi Cubana: ‘Rivers Men Don’t Empower Their Fellow Men Like Igbos Do’ – Singer Mr 2Kay

Port Harcourt-born singer, Mr 2kay, has slammed native men of Rivers State for not helping young men like Obi Cubana does.

The “Bad Girl Special” crooner made a video of himself hailing Obi Cubana for helping other men out of poverty.

In his words:

“I just dey proud for Obi Cubana because e no dey easy to pick like fifty-something people and empower them. Rivers Men wey get money, dem go give you card, you go call them tire. You go go their office tire on top sey dem wan help you small help. Their own na to book different hotel rooms come put different small small girls there. Dem no go wan empower you. Dem go dey talk say make you no come take their girlfriend if dem empower you with money.”

