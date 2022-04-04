Obey @ 80: A Uniquely gifted music maestro -Okotie

The Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God church, Rev Chris Okotie, has extolled the virtues and talents of Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey – Fabiyi, in a rare tribute to the music legend who turned 80 on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Rev Okotie, himself a pop music icon, in his tribute described the Chief in glowing terms. Below is the full message he sent to the Chief Commander and made available to the media yesterday by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji:

The splendiferous tonality of Obey’s voice, his philosophical articulation of life’s realities and soul-searching melodies of his music, have elevated him to the deserving status of a living legend.

Decades of creative artistry corroborate this position: A uniquely gifted music maestro, Obey towers above all the other great artistes who occupy the chambers of his popular music genre.

His voice carries a compelling vocal afflatus, an impartation from heaven, which distinguishes him from other minstrels in his generation.

His music may galvanize you to the dance floor, draw you into the quietude of meditation or engage your heart in the plenitude of God’s grace. These facets of his creative acumen are attestation to his prolific versatility.

I am proud to be associated with such musical royalty as Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. I salute and hail a great icon and musical colossus at 80.

