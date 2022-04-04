South Africa: DJ Black Coffee hailed for winning first Grammy

– Advertisement –





South Africa’s DJ Black Coffee has been congratulated for winning his first Grammy award on Sunday.

He is being hailed for winning the best dance/electronic music album category for his Subconsciously album.

The Subconsciously album is the seventh studio album by the South African DJ and music producer.

It was released on February 5, 2021, by Soulstic Music. Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Diplo and Usher appeared as guest artists.

The album broke Apple Music and Spotify 2021 records for highest streams, with 100 million streams.

Black Coffee dedicated his win to upcoming African talents.

Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022

“African kids who are watching, they may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage like this. I want to just say to them it is possible,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in a tweet thanked Black Coffee for “inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world”.

Congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album ‘Subconsciously’ at last night’s #GRAMMYs. Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world. pic.twitter.com/QK80iveLbM — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 4, 2022

Source: Africafeeds.com