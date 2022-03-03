O2 concert: Davido’s siblings arrive in London

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Thursday welcomed his siblings to London ahead of his March 5 concert at the 02 Arena.

The singer, who arrived in London a week ago, shared pictures of himself and three of his family members on his Instagram story.

Davido posed with his sister, Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun; his cousin, Ayoola Adeleke; and Ayoola’s wife, Jessica.

In the picture’s caption, he wrote, “Siblings have started landing; @iamayooladeleke @lifeofrona01 and Jess.”

Also, one of Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, and their son, Ifeanyi, would also be attending the concert.

A Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, shared pictures of himself, Chioma and Ifeanyi in a private jet.

On his Instagram story on Thursday, Franklin said that Davido sent a private jet to pick them up.

“London, we are coming. Davido sent us a jet” he wrote in the caption.

The award-winning singer first announced his concert at the O2 Arena in September 2021.

The If crooner first performed at the London O2 Arena in January 2019 where he boasted of selling out the 20,000 capacity auditorium.

However, Wizkid was the first Nigerian to headline a show at the O2 Arena in 2018, where he also sold out the venue.

Burna Boy also performed at the O2 Arena in August 2021 after his Grammy win.

