Nollywood veteran actress Ada Ameh is dead

Elwin Mandowa

Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is reported dead by local Nigerian media outlets.

Ameh was known for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama and The Johnsons. She died on Sunday night.

She is reported to have collapsed and eventually died in Warri, Delta State, at about 11 p.m. on Sunday at a hospital.

According to local news reporting, Ameh was a guest to an oil company worker and his family in the Delta metropolis when she died.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas is reported to have confirmed the news to local media.

“We lost Ada. No details at the moment, but we’ve lost Ada,” Rollas was quoted to have told a Punch newspaper reporter.

Ameh has a few weeks ago opened up about her mental health challenges.

“Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now, and it’s taking my life. I will not die. We will get over it,” Ameh was quoted by local media to have said.

The 48-year-old actress in October 2020, lost her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who was over 30 years old.

Aladi had died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

Her fans have been reacting to news of her death on social media.

