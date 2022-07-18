Nollywood veteran actress Ada Ameh is dead

– Advertisement –





Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is reported dead by local Nigerian media outlets.

Ameh was known for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama and The Johnsons. She died on Sunday night.

She is reported to have collapsed and eventually died in Warri, Delta State, at about 11 p.m. on Sunday at a hospital.

According to local news reporting, Ameh was a guest to an oil company worker and his family in the Delta metropolis when she died.

Late Ada Ameh Died Hours After Posting ‘Enjoyment’ Video Late actress, Ada Ameh, died hours after posting a video showing her enjoying a meal. pic.twitter.com/AZF2MY35EM — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) July 18, 2022

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas is reported to have confirmed the news to local media.

“We lost Ada. No details at the moment, but we’ve lost Ada,” Rollas was quoted to have told a Punch newspaper reporter.

Ameh has a few weeks ago opened up about her mental health challenges.

“Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now, and it’s taking my life. I will not die. We will get over it,” Ameh was quoted by local media to have said.

The 48-year-old actress in October 2020, lost her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who was over 30 years old.

Aladi had died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

Moment Actress Ada Ameh spoke about suffering from depression The actress, known for her role as Emu in African Magic family drama, The Johnsons, died on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/EeubRhVlaL — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 18, 2022

Her fans have been reacting to news of her death on social media.

Ada Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons especially when she says “a lucky lo lo” “Apor” .. she just lost a child and her now.. May God put us through our tough times. This one is very painful 😖 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) July 18, 2022

Ada Ameh d!ed the day her only child

d!ed. This is so sad. She is in a better place now. She is resting now.

💔💔💔 I pray no one ever knows the pain of losing a child. — Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) July 18, 2022

I watched The Johnsons everyday by 5pm when I was going through hell and no one knew.Ada Ameh,Lucky and Efe always made me laugh to the extent that I checked their individual IG page.

There’s nothing I can say that can bring you back to life.I love you so much RIP pic.twitter.com/lTLfy6P4Qt — Oriflameskincareng (@Oriflameskinc) July 18, 2022

I met this woman once on set and she was so sweet like she had known me before. All I could think of was the grief she was experiencing, cause I had seen several videos where she spoke about her mental health. This is really sad😔

Rest well Ada Ameh🕊 — Saskay (@OfficialSaskay) July 18, 2022

Source: Africafeeds.com

