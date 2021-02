On her Twitter, she wrote, “Hey Guys Here Is The Official Artwork!!! “6th Heaven” The Ep Drops On the 5th of March…Pure R&B Classics. Pre-Add, Pre-Save, Pre-Order Starts Tomorrow 19th February…“

One song has already been released from the EP, it’s titled, ‘Promise.’ The EP comes shortly after her last album, Colors and Sounds.

You can play ‘Promise’ below;

