Kim Kardashian ‘files to divorce Kanye West’

West famously hired the San Francisco Giants’ baseball stadium and an orchestra to propose to her in front of her family, and their show’s cameras, later that year.

They got married in Italy in May 2014 and a photograph of them kissing on their wedding day became, at the time, Instagram’s most liked post ever. By this point she and her sisters had turned social media into an art form, with their online followings propelling their business success and fame ever further.

Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first son, Saint West, the following year. They went on to have two other children, Chicago and Psalm, through a surrogate after the reality star suffered from health complications during her previous pregnancies.

The couple have rarely been away from tabloid headlines since, most notably when Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Last year, West unsuccessfully ran for US president. During his campaign, a series of erratic public appearances and online postings by the rapper sparked concern and led Kardashian to speak out. She said her husband had bipolar disorder, was a "brilliant but complicated person" and called for greater empathy surrounding his mental health from the public and the media. Rumours of their divorce have been around for months amid speculation Kardashian had hired well-known lawyer Laura Wasser. Page Six reported the filing was imminent in January, claiming West spent the festive season away from the California-based family at his Wyoming ranch.

