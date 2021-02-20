Ruger releases new single, ‘Ruger’

The song is released via Jonzing World/Sony West Africa. Delivered in patois, it’s a tale of self-adulation that mirrors Ruger’s freestyle persona and it’s built on a beat that fuses Afro-pop/Reggae-Fusion rhythms with Trap-infused rhythms. What a beat!

In a way, Ruger sounds like Jamaican Grammy winner, Koffee and Trinidadian star, Prince Swanny.

You might remember…

On January 18, 2020, D’Prince, MAVIN recording artist and Head Honcho of Jonzing world, a name derived from a single off his 2012 album, Frenzy unveiled his second artist in two years. His name is Ruger.

In March 2019, he unveiled Headies Next Rated Winner, Rema to Jonzing, an imprint of the Don Jazzy-founded and Tega Oghenejobo-led MAVIN. Ruger, who was formerly known as Mikki Drey will become Jonzing’s first major signing since Rema.

