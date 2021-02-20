You are here
Ruger Releases New Single Ruger
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Ruger releases new single, ‘Ruger’

Village Reporter ,
Ruger Releases New Single Ruger

The song is released via Jonzing World/Sony West Africa. Delivered in patois, it’s a tale of self-adulation that mirrors Ruger’s freestyle persona and it’s built on a beat that fuses Afro-pop/Reggae-Fusion rhythms with Trap-infused rhythms. What a beat!

In a way, Ruger sounds like Jamaican Grammy winner, Koffee and Trinidadian star, Prince Swanny.

You might remember…

On January 18, 2020, D’Prince, MAVIN recording artist and Head Honcho of Jonzing world, a name derived from a single off his 2012 album, Frenzy unveiled his second artist in two years. His name is Ruger.

In March 2019, he unveiled Headies Next Rated Winner, Rema to Jonzing, an imprint of the Don Jazzy-founded and Tega Oghenejobo-led MAVIN. Ruger, who was formerly known as Mikki Drey will become Jonzing’s first major signing since Rema.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email