Nigeria’s top four memorable goal celebrations in the FIFA World Cup

Goal celebrations make a team’s performance all the more memorable during matches.

For Nigeria, there has been quite some remarkable goals at the FIFA World Cup either because of its significance or the sheer beauty of it.

Allnigeriasoccer.com here presents the four most popular goals scored by the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

1. Yekini’s goal net celebration vs Bulgaria

This goal at the USA ’94 World Cup makes the cut because it was first Nigeria’s opening account at the World Cup.

Then the celebration itself was emotional.

The legendary Rashidi Yekini got to the net, shook it repeatedly and screamed: “Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria.”

It was a befitting goal for Nigeria’s all-time leading top scorer at 37 goals in all competitions and qualifying games.

Nigeria won the game 3-0 against a side that had the iconic Hristo Stoichkov.

2 Finidi’s celebration vs Greece in USA ’94

Still at the World Cup in the United States of America, Nigeria defeated Greece 2-0 with goals from Daniel Amokachi and Finidi George.

We have decided to first revisit the goal scored by George.

The former Calabar Rovers, Ajax and Real Betis winger scored a delightful lob and went on to emulate the ‘showboating style’ of dogs in his goal celebration.

George ‘crawled’ to the corner flag and raised one of his legs similar to the fabled tale of the animal, dog, who thought it wise to raise one of its legs after passing out urine in order to inform its folks that it is not suffering from a terrible sickness in his groin area.

3. Aghahowa’s back flips against Sweden

Nigeria lost 2-1 to Sweden in their match against European side Sweden at the 2002 World Cup.

The Eagles coached by Adegboye Onigbinde, a onetime FIFA Technical Committee Instructor, had been beaten 1-0 by Argentina and needed to win this game to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

The team however lost but the back flips by Aghahowa who scored Nigeria’s goal after he received a great cross from Joseph Yobo to head home.

The match commentator went berserk with his repeat of “Aghahowa ooo” that it kept reverberating in the thoughts of Nigerian football fans.

4. Amokachi’s dance against Greece

Back to the FIFA World Cup in USA back in 1994, Daniel Amokachi scored the second goal in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Greece.

The win ensured that the team progressed to the round of 16 stage after a 2-1 loss to Diego Maradona and Argentina earlier in the group.

Amokachi danced to one of the dance moves most popular in the 90s pop music industry.

Until this day, Amokachi is known as a person who loves to have fun while at work.

The former Everton and Club Brugge star who scored the first goal of the revamped UEFA Champions League is an ambassador for a betting game company in Nigeria and hosts a sports show with a popular radio station.

