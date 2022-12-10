DaBaby Set To Storm Lagos For An Electrifying December Concert

By Guardian Nigeria 10 December 2022 | 5:44 pm Following the buzz of his trip to Nigeria for his music video shoot with Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido in early May, the veteran American hip-hop favourite is set to debut a comeback in Africa’s biggest entertainment scene— the city of Lagos, Nigeria for a scintillating concert show to thrill his fans to a night of fantastic music and a spectacular party vibe at Eko Energy City.

Heralded by the global music power players of the largest experience of live music and culture, Wonder X, the show dubbed “DaBaby Live In Concert” is set to erupt and light up the stage alongside some of Africa’s top and finest acts at Eko Energy City.

The All-star line-up of performers set to grace Eko Energy City includes talented Nigerian hot artists, Naira Marley, Zinoleezky, and many more.

The concert, according to the hype, promises to give the fans a December to remember as guests get to experience an electrifying night of music and energy with the best of global and local acts centre stage, topped off with breathtaking headline performances from DaBaby.

Tickets are now on sale on the official platform and can be purchased at: https://wonderxlagos.com/event/musical%20events

The DABABY Live in concert, brought to you by Wonder X sets the tone for the festivities in Lagos, Nigeria, and will be held on Sunday, 18th of December at the Eko Energy City, Victoria Island.

Stay tuned for more Wonder X news dropping soon, including a daily performance schedule, Live concert, Xmas Village, Sports Events, Cinema, new map layout, and many more.

ABOUT WONDER X

Wonder X is the biggest Christmas outdoor entertainment event in Wonderland city, featuring musical performances, concerts, and various food and drinks for people to hang out and have a great Detty December.

