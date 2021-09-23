You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Nigeria’s Rema makes official playlist for FIFA22

Village Reporter ,
I don’t want any social media drama — Rema
Adekunle Gold’s “High” debuts on Billboard Chart

<!– –>

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21/09/2021 16:59:00
  • 1

<!– –>

alt

Nigeria’s Rema, has featured on the official playlist of the latest FIFA22.

EA Sports release the official playlist with a variety of music from all over the world.

Rema joins the likes of Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake & Malaa, Glass Animals, and Lorde.

The total soundtracks are over 122 in total and will feature on the main game and FIFA’s VOLTA mode.

27 nations in the world are represented on the official tracklist.

See tracklist below.

alt

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.