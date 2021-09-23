Nigeria’s Rema makes official playlist for FIFA22

<!– –>

Nigeria’s Rema, has featured on the official playlist of the latest FIFA22.

EA Sports release the official playlist with a variety of music from all over the world.

Rema joins the likes of Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake & Malaa, Glass Animals, and Lorde.

The total soundtracks are over 122 in total and will feature on the main game and FIFA’s VOLTA mode.

27 nations in the world are represented on the official tracklist.

See tracklist below.

