Nigeria’s President Buhari travels to UK for ‘medical check-up’

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the UK on Tuesday for a “routine medical check-up”, according to his office.

His spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement that Mr. Buhari “proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.”

“The president meets with security chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey,” Mr Adesina added.

Mr. Buhari will return home in the second week of April, the statement further noted.

Traveling to the UK for medical check-up is something president Buhari does often since coming into office.

His trips to the UK have in the past triggered controversy over his health condition with the President Buhari spending more than three months in the UK in 2017.

The 78-year-old leader has come under criticisms in the past for not accessing health care in his own country.

His latest trip is coming amid threats of a major strike by doctors across the country on Thursday due to nonpayment of some allowances.

Source: Africafeeds.com