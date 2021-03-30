AFCON 2021: Malawi qualifies, five teams to go

Malawi on Monday evening beat Uganda 1-0 to secure a place in the 2021 AFCON competition which comes up in Cameroon next year.

Richard Mbulu scored after 16 minutes, a goal enough to put to rest the qualification dreams of the Ugandan cranes.

The exit for Uganda is the third big surprise in the qualifiers. It follows the non qualification of the DRC and South Africa.

To decide Group F, Rwanda plays Cameroon later today {Tuesday March 30}. Cameroon has already qualified as host nation and top of the group.

Rwanda needs a win and nothing else tonight and will have to wait the result between Mozambique vs Capeverde. It is a showdown that could tip any of the the three teams for qualification.

And for matches that will be played for pride, Kenya takes on Togo while Nigeria takes on Lesotho on Tuesday evening.

The results will have no impact on Kenya nor Nigeria’s qualification.

In other results from Monday evening’s matches, reigning African champions Algeria stretched their dominance in Group H as they beat Botswana 5-0. They comfortably now sit at top the table and stretch their unbeaten run to 24 matches.

There are now five teams left to make up the 24 teams needed for the Africa’s top footballing tournament that will be held in Cameroon next year January and February.

Sourced from Africanews